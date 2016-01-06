Kazakhstan calls Saudi Arabia, Iran to restore dialogue - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has commented on the situation in the Middle East.

“Kazakhstan is concerned over the processes taking place in the Middle East.

Being a responsible member of the world community, Kazakhstan expresses concern over the growth of tense in relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran on the background of threat to security and stability in the region and importance of enhancing global fight against terrorism.

We call the leadership of these fraternal countries– Saudi Arabia and Iran – as well as other countries to take all required measures to prevent further escalation of inter-faith tense. We call them to start restoring political dialogue and hold talks between the countries in order to ensure accord and to revive diplomatic relations. We call all interested parties to prevent crossing this dangerous line.

Kazakhstan stands for political settlement and dialogue as the only right way of regulation of the current situation,” an official statement of the Foreign Office reads.