Kazakhstan calls to soonest approval of SCO Convention in the fight against terrorism

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan at the Secretariat of Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Advisor Yerik Ashimov has told about the priorities and plans of chairmanship of Kazakhstan within the SCO in 2016-2017, Kazinform reports.

"For the purpose of regional stability and security it is required to use maximum effort for implementation of the SCO Cooperation Program in the fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism for 2016-2018. During the last years the role of the Internet used as a tool of spreading extremist ideas has grown. Therefore it is extremely important to approve SCO Anti-Extremism Convention", Yerik Ashimov said addressing the conference in Beijing devoted to the SCO 15th anniversary and 10 years of SCO Study Сenter.

According to him, Kazakhstan is very much concerned about the existing problem of drug trafficking and spreading of new types of psychoactive substances.

"We believe that the most important issue which requires close attention is concerting the Anti-Drug Strategy of SCO and the Action Program", Yerik Ashimov underlined.

The diplomat emphasized that the current financial economic situation in the world and region requires more contribution from the trade and economic interaction within SCO. It is important that the SCO Business Council and SCO Interbanking Association should be linked to active development of business relations and reapproachment of contacts of financial circles on the space of the Organization.

"We are convinced that soon launching the SCO Bank of Development and Special SCO Account will facilitate implementation of joint mutually beneficial investment projects. Close attention should be paid to the study of the initiative of RoK President Nursultan Nazarbayev about creation of the Eurasian transit-transport hub. To implement this proposal we need to put into service the SCO Governments' Agreement on creation of favorable conditions for international automobile roads and adopt SCO Program of Roads Development, - he said.

"In the current conditions of economic integration it is necessary to establish partnership relations between the SCO and Eurasian Economic Union. Active participation of SCO in formation of the unified Eurasian economic space will help overcome trade barriers and accelerate integration processes and will stimulate the economic development of all the member countries.

The diplomat also pointed out Kazakhstan's strong focus on expansion of cultural and humanitarian interaction within SCO.

"In this respect we think it is reasonable to create a Council for cultural convergence which will help SCO members strengthen intercultural exchange and create a fundament to root common values" - Ashimov underlined.

According to him, to expand scientific and educational cooperation between SCO member countries and converge the quality standards of priority specialist training in 2017 Kazakhstan will host the 11th Education Week of the SCO in 2017.

The speaker reminded that in order to raise the authority of the SCO in the world the Organization has adopted the Joint Action Plan of Kazakhstan Embassy and SCO Secretariat for 2016-2017 for the period of Kazakhstan's chairmanship.

"In order to improve the existing mechanisms Kazakhstan's party suggests to conclude a Memorandum of mutual understanding between SCO and regional international organizations about absolute principles in the policy of fight with international terrorism. The memorandum will expand the legal framework of the SCO and will be an effective tool of promotion of political principles of countering international terrorism".