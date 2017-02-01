Kazakhstan can become major food supplier - analyst

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Annual President's Address is a significant step forward in the socio-political development, says political scientist Yerlan Sairov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The Address highlights some new points of the country's strategic development. For the first time in the last 20 years, a topic such as human resources was announced. It is especially important for further successful economic and social development. Economic and innovative development without human resources is impossible as such", said Yerlan Sairov.

Expert believes that agro-industrial development complex is also very important. And the Head of State emphasizes it in his Address.

"In fact, the AIC can become a driver of the country's socio-economic development. If we shift to 3-4 stage of the production cycle of AIC development, then we can stand on a par with big suppliers of food resources. It is no secret that there is a shortage of food in the. The world population increases annually. In African and Asian countries we are witnessing a drought. And even the climate change we need to use in favor of economic development. In addition to grain, it is necessary to cultivate other crops that we could potentially export", added the expert.

He also noted that rural cooperatives are key to rural development and qualitative development of human resources.

"There are also social resources. If people work together creating goods, we can certain degree of cohesion and social optimism", summed up Yerlan Sairov.