Kazakhstan can become one of key trade partners of Serbia in Central Asia - K. Massimov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov noted the potential of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Serbia. He told about it at the business forum of Kazakhstan and Serbia, which is held in Astana, today.

"We have the same opinion about the potential between our countries, which is huge. There are many spheres for development of our comprehensive partnership. Kazakhstan can become one of the key trade and investment partners of Serbia in the region," K. Massimov noted.

The Prime Minister also emphasized that the year of 2015 is quite important in terms of the cooperation between the two countries. Kazakhstan opened its diplomatic mission in Belgrade and introduced the visa-free regime for the citizens of Serbia.

"As a WTO member Kazakhstan exerts every effort to support and develop favorable conditions for business. The Head of State of Kazakhstan outlined five priorities in development and high-quality modernization of Kazakhstan. All those measures are called to increase the confidence of investors in stable future of our country. Our country actively cooperates with the OECD, which allows us to introduce the international standards and the best practices of the world in the country. The goal of Kazakhstan is to join the top 30 most developed economies of the world. It means are determined to work on improving in all the facets including the investment attractiveness. Kazakhstan is committed to the principle of the supremacy of the rule," he added.

Establishment of development of the Astana International Financial Center is an important step in this direction, Karim Massimov noted.

"We encourage Serbian business to explore the markets of Kazakhstan and find out what it offers. Development of the infrastructure, metallurgic, oil and gas and chemical complex, production of construction materials, agro-industrial complex, development of education and human potential can become an ideal foundation for identification of our cooperation," the Prime Minister emphasized.

According to him, the work on development of renewable energy sources, eco-tourism and innovative education is being held in Astana on the threshold of the EXPO-2017.

"In this regard, we need new technologies, knowledge and practical experience that can be obtained as a result of our cooperation with the partners. I would like to note that our countries cooperate on a long-term basis. We hope for a long-term and productive cooperation with Serbia," the Prime Minister concluded.