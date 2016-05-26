Kazakhstan can count on our support - EBRD President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan can count on our support in terms of economy diversification, EBRD President Sir Suma Chakrabarti has said at the 9th Astana Economic Forum today.

"You can fully count on our support, especially in terms of investment and diversification of your economy. Diversification does not always fully depend on oil and gas production that, nonetheless, play an important role in your country. But only diversification can enhance resilience of economy to external shocks," Sir Chakrabarti noted, addressing President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at a plenary session of the forum.

He also said he is confident that Kazakhstan is moving in the right direction. "Your ambitious economic goals may help in terms of attraction of investment," he added.