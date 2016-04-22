Kazakhstan can serve as a model in gender equality issues in Central Asia - E.Conkievich

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan can serve as a model in gender equality issues in Central Asian region. Elaine Conkievich, Chief of the UN Women Multi-Country Office for Central Asia said it during the International Conference devoted to preliminary results of implementation of the Gender Equality Strategy of Kazakhstan for 2006-2016.

“Kazakhstan has done a lot for ensuring gender equality. However, your country could add some more measures. For example, involvement of women in adoption of decisions at a high level in various sectors. There are many women deputies in the Majilis, but in the Senate their percentage is too small. The number of women in the ministries and diplomatic corps should be increased too. In economic sector, on the contrary, the number of women heading small and medium enterprises is high. Women should work not only in “soft” sectors, such as education and healthcare, but also in “hard” ones – science, engineering etc.,” said Elaine Conkievich.

In her opinion, Kazakhstan can serve as an example for other Central Asia countries in gender quality issues.