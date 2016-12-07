Kazakhstan-Canadian cooperation was discussed in Mazhilis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada Shawn Steil has visited Mazhilis of of the RoK Parliament. The diplomat met with Chairman of the Committee of the Chamber of International Affairs, Defense and Safety Maulen Ashimbayev.

The main topic of the conversation was the peculiarity of the coming new year for the two countries. In 2017 it will be 25 years since the diplomatic relations between the two countries were established. Canada will celebrate the 150 anniversary, and Astana will be hosting EXPO-2017.

In the new year Kazakhstan will undertake the duties as the non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 to work on the solution of the topical issues of the international agenda.

In the context of the forthcoming events the parties pointed out the importance of the parliamentary component. It was told, in particular, that in the Parliament of Canada a new structure of the Kazakhstan-Canadian parliamentary -"group of friendship" will be formed.

The parties discussed a wide range of questions and expressed mutual interest to intensify cooperation in various sectors of economy. Special attention was paid to the role of the inter-parliamentary relations and exchange of experience and enhancement of the legislation.