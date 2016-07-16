Kazakhstan cancelled all flights to Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan cancelled all the flights to Turkey due to the current situation in this country, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Investments and Development Kaisar Zhumabaiuly informed via Facebook.

"The Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Investments and Development has cancelled today 15 flights from Kazakhstan to Turkey: 9 domestic an 6 foreign ones," he wrote.



A plane belonging to SCAT Airlines which has departed from Karaganda to Turkey at 06:30 a.m. today is presently flying back, he added.