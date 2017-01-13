Kazakhstan cancels yellow level of terrorist alert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Yellow" level of terrorist threat will be cancelled as of January 16, 2017, Anti-Terror Centre of the RoK reports.

"The Anti-Terror Centre of the Republic of Kazakhstan notifies on cancellation of moderate (" yellow ") level of terrorist threat across the country as of January 16, 2017. The decision was made by the chairman of the National Security Committee in accordance with the Decree №611 of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On approval of the Regulations on organization and functioning of the state system of monitoring of information and public notification on terrorist threats" as of August 9, 2013", the statement reads.