Kazakhstan CEC Chairman meets with head of Turkic Council delegation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Berik Imashev, met today with the head of the delegation of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (CCTS or the Turkic Council), Deputy Secretary General of the organization, Gismat Gozalov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the meeting, the CEC Chairman familiarized the CCTS delegation with the preparations for the snap election of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan scheduled for June 9, 2019.



In turn, Gizmat Gozalov introduced the delegation of the CCTS to the head of the Central Election Commission, and told the attendees about the beginning of the CCTS observers' work in Nur-Sultan and Almaty, and also informed them of the CCTS press conference on the election observation results to take place on June 10 this year.



The Agreement on the Establishment of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States was signed on October 3, 2009, at the initiative of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev during the 9th Summit of Turkic Speaking States in the city of Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan.