  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan celebrates Capital City Day

    09:26, 06 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today, July 6, Kazakhstanis celebrate the Day of the Capital, Kazinform reports.

    The Day of the Capital of Kazakhstan was established at the initiative of the Majilis (the lower house of the Kazakh Parliament) by the Law No. 47-IV "On Amendments to the Republic of Kazakhstan Law On Holidays in the Republic of Kazakhstan" dated June 25, 2008.

    The holiday is of historical and cultural importance to the people and is a symbol of the achievements of the Republic of Kazakhstan. It has been celebrated nationwide since 2009.

    Tags:
    Astana Capital City Day Nur-Sultan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!