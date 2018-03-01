Kazakhstan celebrates Day of Gratitude

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 1, Kazakhstan celebrates the Day of Gratitude, Kazinform reports.

The Day of Gratitude is the national day that symbolizes historical memory, unity, respect, and solidarity of the people of Kazakhstan.

For the first time, the Day of Gratitude was marked in Kazakhstan in 2016. The choice of date was not accidental as the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan was established on March 1, 2015.



In 2015 when the country was celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Assembly, President Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed to declare this date the Gratitude Day when representatives of all nations and ethnicities can thank each other and Kazakh people for tolerance and hospitability in the years when different ethnic groups were deported to the country.

On this occasion today "Astana Opera" will stage a concert titled Music Touches Heart Strings. The Kazakh Air Defense Commander-in-Chief's Office will present gifts to the foster children of the orphanage.