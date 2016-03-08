Kazakhstan celebrates International Women&#39;s Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Kazakhstan celebrates the International Women's Day. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated the women of the country on this wonderful spring holiday at the meeting with the representatives of "Koktem Shuagy" women's community.

The Head of State emphasized the invaluable role the women had played in the development of Kazakhstan wishing them good health, love, prosperity and success.

"Women have been my secure backbone throughout the years of independence. All the success we've achieved through the past 25 years is due to your active participation. You impersonate the unity, stability and creation in our society," President Nazarbayev stressed at the meeting.

The Kazakh leader also said that ‘motherhood is a high calling for all women'.