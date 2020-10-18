Kazakhstan celebrates Spiritual Consent Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Kazakhstan celebrates the Spiritual Consent Day. This day unites the people around traditional moral values, promulgates the idea of tolerance and spiritual accord for the sake of peace and stability of Kazakhstan society.

On October 18, 1992 the 1 st World Congress of Spiritual Consent under the patronage of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev took place in Almaty. Those attended called to declare October 18 the Day of Spiritual Consent, the day of suspension of conflicts and clashes, day for search for reconciliation, charity and hel p day .

Since that time Kazakhstan has been celebrating it as the national holiday. Over the years of independence Kazakhstan preserved its political stability, interethnic and interfaith accord.