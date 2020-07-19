  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan celebrates the Day of Metallurgist

    09:52, 19 July 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Day of Metallurgist is a professional holiday celebrated in some former Soviet republics, namely Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Armenia and Kazakhstan, on the third Sunday in July, Kazinform correspondent informs.

    On November 15, 2003 the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Decree on the celebration of the Day of the Metallurgist on the third Sunday of July. Metallurgy is considered one of the leading industrial sectors that significantly affects the country's economy.

    Major metallurgical enterprises of our country are located in the city of Temirtau of Karaganda region. The plants produces cast iron, steel, sheet and sectional rolled products, coke, and coke byproducts.

    It should be noted that the career of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev started in Temirtau. From 1960 to 1969 N. Nazarbayev worked at Karaganda metallurgical plant.

    First President Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated the workers and the veterans of Kazakhstan’s metallurgical industry on their professional holiday.


    Tags:
    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Other Governmental Authorities Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!