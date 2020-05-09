Kazakhstan celebrates Victory Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On May 9, Kazakhstan celebrates the Day of Victory in the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945, Kazinform reports.

Today is the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. This year Kazakhstan celebrates the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War amid restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many countries planned large-scale celebrations of the holiday. However, Kazakhstanis are holding solemn celebration of May 9, including the military parade, the Immortal Regiment March (a procession of grateful descendants ) and fireworks, in an online mode. Everyone can upload photos of their ancestors and their war stories with a corresponding hashtag #Жаужүрекполк, #НурСултан, #Бесмертныйполк2020. In addition, people may post photos and other war materials in a group «Астана 24/7» on Facebook.

Around 1 million 800 thousand Kazakhstanis fought in the War. For the military achievements, hundreds of thousands of our compatriots were awarded orders and medals, about 500 people became Heroes of the Soviet Union, and 110 Kazakhstanis were awarded the Order of Glory. 630,000 (!) people from Kazakhstan were killed in battles, died of wounds and diseases, missed in action or didn't returned from captivity. Kazakhstan made an invaluable contribution to providing the Soviet Army with everything necessary to defeat the enemy.

Victory Day in Kazakhstan is an official holiday.