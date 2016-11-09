Kazakhstan changing format of unified national testing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan is changing the format of the Unified National Testing (UNT), Deputy Chairman of the Committee for control in the sphere of education and science of the ministry Nurbek Orshubekov said at a press briefing at the Central Communications Service on Wednesday.

In his words, the decision to change the format was made after the ministry carried out a poll embracing nearly 10,000 teachers, parents, school leavers and non-governmental organizations.



"It [the poll] showed us that there are considerable problems with the current format of the UNT. It is often seen as a university entrance exam and it doesn't fulfill its function of a final academic assessment of school leavers," Nurbek Orshubekov said.



He also added that the number of UNT participants never reached 100%. Almost 30% of school leavers slip the UNT every year. It means one cannot make conclusions about the quality of secondary education in Kazakhstan based on the UNT results. In this context, the ministry has been working in two directions: first of all, it wanted to divide the exams into high school exams and the UNT (as the university entrance exams) and, secondly, the ministry wanted to change the UNT format.



The ministry held over 30 sessions with teachers, specialists and parents. As a result, it decided to split the UNT into two stages: the final exam at schools across Kazakhstan and the UNT - the university entrance exam," Mr. Orshubekov said.



School leavers will sit final examination at schools in five subjects, including four obligatory and one elective subject.



It was noted that such exams will be taken at all schools. Nowadays school leavers who opt to skip UNT take these exams. Not much has changed - teachers and students are familiar with this format. The only change that has been introduced is that from now on the National Testing Center will prepare the questions for these exams instead of the regional education department.



From now on the Altyn Belgi mark [awarded only to the best schoolchildren] will be awarded by schools. The Altyn Belgi recipients do not have to confirm their knowledge at the UNT.



It was also decided to change the number of questions in the UNT. Those willing to enroll into Kazakhstani universities in 2017 will have to answer 120 questions in five subjects, including three obligatory and two profession-oriented subjects depending on the major chosen by a student. Earlier school leavers had to answer 125 questions in five subjects.



Kazakhstani youngsters will sit the UNT from June 1 till July 1 and from July 17 till July 23, 2017. They can retake the UNT either in August 2017 or January 2018 if they are not satisfied with the previous results and are required to score at least 50 points to get a chance for enrollment.