Kazakhstan checking presence of its citizens among victims of mass road accident in Russia
Anuar Zhainakov, official spokesperson of the ministry, told Kazinform via phone that the information [about the Kazakhstani citizens] is being checked. The details are to follow.
As a reminder, at least 16 people were killed in the collision of a passenger bus and a train in the Russian town of Pokrov tonight.
At least 16 people were killed as a result of the collision. Of 34 involved in the accident, two children are in an intensive care unit and 12 people more have been hospitalized.
The road accident happened at 3:39 a.m. Moscow time. The passenger bus traveling from Kazakhstan crashed into the train en route Saint Petersburg - Nizhniy Novgorod. According to preliminary reports, there were 56 passengers in the bus at the moment of the accident.