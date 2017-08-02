Kazakhstan, China cooperation named exemplary at China-Central Asia Forum

BEIJING-LIANYUNGANG. KAZINFORM The 5th China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum was held in Lianyungang, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

The event was attended by the Deputy Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce Wang Qinmin, First Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Achilbay Ramatov, Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Azim Ibrohim, Deputy Minister of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan Azimkan Zhusubaliev, Turkmenistan's Ambassador to China Chinar Rustamova, Governor of Jiangsu Province Wu Zhenglong, Li Huilai, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of People's Republic of China (in the rank of deputy minister), Li Huilai, and representatives of scientific and business circles of China and Central Asian countries.



The Kazakh delegation at the Forum was headed by Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev. In his speech, Ambassador Nuryshev stressed that at the moment the Kazakh-Chinese terminal in the port of Lianyungang is one of the strategic hubs that provide for the effective development of Kazakhstan's transit and transport potential and diversification of Kazakhstani exports' routes to the markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

He added that by 2020, the annual volume of container transshipment in the Kazakh-Chinese terminal at Lianyungang is slated to reach 500,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU).

"The Western Europe - Western China International Transit Corridor which will soon link St. Petersburg and Lianyungang, as well as the "China-Kazakhstan-Russia-Europe", "China-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran", and "China-Kazakhstan-Central Asia" railways through the territory of Kazakhstan, will become an important part of the modern Silk Way routes and will be actively used by neighbors in the region," said the Kazakh diplomat.



Deputy Chairman of the CPPCC, Wang Qinmin, called the cooperation between Kazakhstan and China, including the development of the Kazakh-Chinese logistics terminal in the port of Lianyungang, exemplary. He also reminded about the cooperation in industrialization and investment, including the implementation of 51 projects totaling $28 billion, and noted huge prospects of the International Center for Border Cooperation "Khorgos" and the Kazakhstan-China Logistics Terminal in the port of Lianyungang development.

Also, within the framework of the Forum, the City of Lianyungang presented its trade, economic and tourist potential.