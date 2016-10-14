Kazakhstan, China create road transport permits system

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Investment and Development Ministry and the Chinese Ministry of Transport signed a protocol on creation of a permits system for international road transport, the Kazakh ministry reported Oct. 13.

The protocol envisages full regulation of passenger and freight traffic between the two countries on a reciprocal basis, trend.az reports.



Four types of permits - A, B, C and D - will be issued for road transportation between Kazakhstan and China.



An ‘A' type permit allows regular passenger and luggage transportations and is valid for multiple entries during a year.



Kazakh carriers can reach Urumqi, while Chinese carriers can reach the settlements in the Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions with this permit.



A ‘B' type permit allows occasional transportation of passengers and luggage to the border areas.



A ‘C' type permit issued by one side is valid for one trip to the border areas of the other side.



A ‘D' type permit issued by one side allows one return trip to the other side by certain route.



Source: Trend