Kazakhstan, China discuss bilateral trade

NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs Beibut Atamkulov received Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Kazakhstan Zhang Xiao, Kazinform reports citing the MFA press service.

The parties discussed Kazakhstan-China interaction at various international platforms, within multilateral structures and noted similarity of the two countries' positions on international agenda.



The meeting also focused on trade-economic cooperation, namely on market promotion of Kazakhstan's agricultural products to China. Kazakhstan has a great potential for boosting the export of organic agricultural products.

14 intergovernmental documents on export of Kazakhstan's agricultural products to China have been signed by the countries to date.



In the context of implementation of the state policy on attraction of investments and coordination of exports promotion, the sides focused on increasing the bilateral commodity turnover through the regulation of trade sector expansion, optimization of the structure of trade and its scale, as well as increasing the share of high technological products in Kazakhstan-China trade.



Besides, the parties emphasized the importance of further development of the Khorgos International Center for Near-Border Cooperation, one of the largest joint investment projects implemented on the initiative of the Kazakh and Chinese leaders.



China is one of the major foreign trade partners of Kazakhstan. Its share in Kazakhstan's commodity turnover was 15.7% ($11.7bn) in 2018.