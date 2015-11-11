Kazakhstan, China eye Nazarbayev&#39;s international initiative in Beijing (PHOTO)

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiative to create an international anti-terrorist network under the UN auspices was discussed at the 8th session of the Subcommittee for Security Cooperation of the Kazakhstan-China Cooperation Committee.

Kazakhstan's delegation was led by Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Askar Mussinov. At the session the sides praised the relevance of President Nazarbayev's initiative on the creation of the international anti-terrorist network under the UN. Participants agreed to further deepen cooperation in fight against terrorism, separatism, extremism and in the sphere of defense, especially within the framework of such multilateral structures as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA). Concluding the 8th session, its participants signed the Protocol outlining the priority areas of Kazakhstan-China security cooperation. It is worth mentioning that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev suggested creating the international anti-terrorist network under the UN auspices at the 70th jubilee session of the UN General Assembly in New York in September.