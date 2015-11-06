Kazakhstan, China eyeing joint program of cross-border cooperation

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met today with Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Zhang Gaoli in Beijing.

At the meeting the sides discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during Nursultan Nazarbayev and Xi Jinping's top-level talks in the Chinese capital in September. Bakytzhan Sagintayev and Chang Gaoli looked into the possibility of signing the Program of cross-border cooperation for 2015-2020 and establishing a Kazakhstan-China interregional forum. Kazakhstan and China are expected to step up the two-way trade up to $40 billion by 2020. In this context, the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan suggested creating a special high-level work group that will enhance the volume of mutual trade and adopt a corresponding roadmap. Utmost attention was paid to the issues of commercial and economic, industrial and innovative, energy and agricultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and China as well.