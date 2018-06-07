Kazakhstan, China ink 127 documents worth $67B: Nursultan Nazarbayev

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Over the past five years, 127 documents for a total of $67 billion have been signed between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People's Republic of China, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told today's meeting with his Chinese Counterpart Xi Jinping, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

"Our bilateral relations inspire everyone for cooperation. We have met 18 times since 2012. This is a reflection of the high dynamics of top-level meetings, which also determine other relations. During this period, we have signed 127 bilateral commercial documents for a total of $67 billion," the Head of State said.

He highly appraised Xi Jinping's personal contribution to the development of bilateral relations in the spirit of friendship, equality, mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The President of Kazakhstan underlined the status of China as the major trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan and the opening prospects with regard to the signing of the Agreement between the PRC and the Eurasian Economic Union.

Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Xi Jinping on successfully holding the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and winning re-election as China's President during the March session of the National People's Congress (NPC) and invited him to make an official visit to Kazakhstan at a time convenient to the Chinese side.

It is to be recalled that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is paying a state visit to China, which includes his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao.