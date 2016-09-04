Kazakhstan, China inked $2bln deals

SHANGHAI. KAZINFORN 4 commercial deals worth $2bln were signed on Saturday in Shanghai following the Kazakh-Chinese business meeting with the participation of First Deputy Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

These are namely:

$2bln agreement on financing construction of an integrated gas-chemical complex in Atyrau between Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc. and China Development Bank. From the Kazakh side the document was signed by Deputy CEO of Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc. Azamat Atantay and Vice President of Xinjiang branch of China Development Bank Lu Tao.

Kazakhstan's Atameken National Entrepreneurship Chamber and China's Zhejiang JUMORE E-Commerce Co, Ltd inked a memorandum of understanding (the Chinese side will provide an e-platform for wholesale trade). The document was signed by Deputy Chairman of Atameken Nurzhan Altayev and Deputy CEO of Zhejiang JUMORE E-Commerce Co, Ltd Li Yun.

Atameken Chamber also signed a memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation with China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

JSC KAZNEX INVEST National Agency for Export and Investments and Zhejiang JUMORE E-Commerce Co, Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding too.

Recall that the event was organized by KAZNEX INVEST, Kazakhstan Embassy in China and Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Shanghai.

Chairman of KAZNEX Borisbiy Zhangurazov was a moderator at the meeting, which brought together around 70 participants - Kazakh Minister of Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek, Vice Minister of Agriculture Gulmira Issayeva, a delegation of the Atameken National Entrepreneurship Chamber, LLP ОХК, LLP KPI, JSC Allure Group of Companies, LLP SaryarkaAvtoProm and several other Kazakhstani firms. From Chinese side the event was attended by Bayin Nonferrous Metal Industry Group Ltd., China Telecom, AVIC Securities Co. Ltd, CNPC, CNPC, Tsinghua, Silk Road Foundation, Bank of China, China Development Bank etc.



















