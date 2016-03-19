Kazakhstan, China inked joint action plan on coop in agriculture

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Assylzhan Mamytbekov and Chinese Minister of Agriculture Han Changfu signed a joint action plan on cooperation following their talks in Beijing.

The document aims at cooperation in cattle-breeding and crop production, seed industry and variety testing, trade in agricultural products, organic agriculture, plant quarantine, veterinary and food safety, processing of agricultural products, agricultural machine building, agrarian science, investments, establishment of joint ventures and training personnel.

The sides agreed to establish a high-level joint working group on agro-industrial complex issues.

The sides will exchange information, materials, samples of products and results of agricultural research, regulatory-legal acts and standards in agriculture.

Besides, the countries will partake in events which will be held in their territories (fairs, forums, exhibitions etc.) and will exchange data on phyto-sanitary condition and epizootic situation in Kazakhstan and China.

The plan includes other important issues such as conducting joint research in adaptation of the existing and new sorts of soybeans, barley and other cultures as well as increasing productivity in beef cattle-breeding.

