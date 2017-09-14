Kazakhstan-China Interregional Forum discusses agricultural cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Participants of the Kazakhstan-China Interregional Cooperation Forum held within the framework of the 14th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning discussed strengthening trade and economic cooperation between the two states, eng.caexpo.org reports.

In particular, the sides noted the opportunities for further cooperation in the field of agriculture.

Kazakhstan intends to introduce new technologies and attract Chinese capital in order to further develop the deep processing of agricultural products, as well as to increase agricultural exports to China and South-East Asia. In recent years, China and Kazakhstan have stepped up their cooperation in the field of agriculture. For example, the creation of joint agricultural innovation demonstration zone in Shaanxi Province helped increase the competitiveness of Kazakh wheat and the volume of agricultural trade between the two countries to 638,000 tons in 2016. And the Chinese-Kazakh logistics and transport base at the Lianyungang seaport and the Khorgos - Eastern Gate dry port has become a powerful incentive for cooperation in agricultural cross-border transportation.

The participants of the Forum noted the great potential of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in terms of agricultural cooperation. The region is one of the leaders in terms of agricultural productivity and in recent years has been exchanging advanced agricultural technologies with the countries of South-East Asia, which allowed the region to excel in seed cultivation, demonstration planting, processing of agricultural products, etc.

At the same time, the region has developed transport links with the countries of South-East Asia, which can help Kazakh agricultural enterprises enter the markets of China and ASEAN.

As it was reported, the Kazakhstan-China Interregional Cooperation Forum was organized jointly by the Ministry of Commerce of China, the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan and the administration of the Guangxi-Zhuang Autonomous Region.