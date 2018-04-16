Kazakhstan-China investment coop debated

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1st Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin paid a working visit to China, the Kazakh PM's press service said.Mamin held a series of bilateral talks with heads of the largest investment, financial, industrial, construction, transport and logistics corporations to discuss realization of joint investment projects.

"Thanks to the efforts of the leaders of the two countries, Kazakhstan and China have achieved a high level of wide-range bilateral cooperation. Nurly Zhol and The Great Silk Road Economic Belt programs provide a high level of investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and China," Mamin stressed.



At the meeting with the president of the CITIC Group Corporation Ltd, the sides focused on issues concerning investment cooperation in the sphere of transport infrastructure, oil refining and agriculture sectors.



Investment projects financing issues were debated during the talks with the heads of the largest Chinese banks such as Export and Import Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited.



Mamin also met with heads of China National Building Material Group, DHL Asia Pacific, WiChang Kelison, Sinou Express, Gener Tec companies.



"Delivering a lecture five years ago at the Nazarbayev University, President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping put forward an initiative to build an economic belt of the Silk Way. President Nazarbayev noted that it was a forward-looking idea to the benefit of the two nations and economies. The high level of investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and China greatly contributes to the development and further implementation of this project," Mamin stated.