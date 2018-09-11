Kazakhstan, China mull over military cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The First Deputy Defense Minister and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant General Murat Maikeyev, has held today a meeting with the General of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China and the Commanding Officer of the Western Theater Command, Zhao Zongqi, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Defense Ministry's press service.

During the talks, the sides discussed issues of bilateral military cooperation including training of Kazakh servicemen in China's military universities, joint exercises, and exchanged views on the security situation in the region.



After the meeting, the hosting side arranged for foreign guests a tour of the Military History Museum of the National Military Patriotic Center of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan in Astana. In addition, as part of the visit, China's military delegation will visit the military units of the Almaty Garrison.

