Kazakhstan, China pledge to cooperate in space activities

From November 29 till December 3 Astana hosted the first meeting of the Kazakh-Chinese working group on cooperation in the field of space activities under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan (Kazkosmos) Yerkin Shaimagambetov and Secretary General of China National Space Administration (CNSA) Tian Yulong. The event is aimed at the implementation of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the People's Republic of China on cooperation in exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes. According to the press service of Kazkosmos, Chinese delegation visited the objects of space infrastructure of Kazakhstan: centers of remote sensing (RS) and high-precision satellite navigation system (Astana), KazSat ground control center located in Akkol town (Akmola region). During bilateral negotiations the parties had agreed on exploring possibilities for cooperation in the following areas: exchange of remote sensing data, processing and use them in the interests of various sectors of economy, management of space monitoring of water bodies; joint development and operation of satellite communications; space research; delivery of electronic components and devices for space technology development; internship of Kazakhstani specialists at space enterprises of the People's Republic of China; training of Kazakhstani specialists at the universities of China. It is noted that the next meeting of the working group is scheduled for 2016.