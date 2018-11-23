  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan, China sign intergovernmental agrts, commercial contracts

    08:56, 23 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the official visit of Kazakh PM Bakytzhan Sagintayev to China, some intergovernmental agreements and commercial documents were signed. The documents are aimed at developing Kazakh-Chinese cooperation in industrialization and investment, innovation and digitalization, agriculture and energy sectors, Kazinform learnt from primeminister.kz

    Below are the documents signed between Kazakhstan and China:

    • Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and Government of China on Military-Technical Cooperation;
    • Memorandum of Understanding on Production of Electrolytic Manganese in Karaganda Region between the Akimat of the Karaganda region, Kazakh Invest NC and Horgos Xingbang;
    • Memorandum of Understanding on Implementation of Synthetic Paraffin Production Project between JSC Condensate, Kazakh Invest NC and CITIC Construction;
    • Agreement on Cooperation on Establishment of Mining, Chemical and Metallurgical Unit based on the Tymlay field in Kazakhstan between TENIR Logistic LLP and Youbang Innovative Investment Limited;
    • Agreement on Joint Implementation of Wind Power Plant Construction Project in Akmola region between Zhel Electric LLP and Universal Energy Ltd.;
    • Memorandum of Understanding on Sugar Beet Processing Plant Construction Project between JSC Pavlodar and CNOOD Asia Limited;
    • Cooperation Agreement on Implementation of the Project on Development of Tungsten Deposits "Northern Katpar" and "Upper Kairakinskoye" between Akimat of Karaganda region, JSC Tau-Ken Samuryk NC and Xiamen Tungsten;
    • Agreement on Basic Transaction Terms on the Project of Construction of an Ammonium Paratungstate Plant in Karaganda region between JSC Tau-Ken Samuryk and Xiamen Tungsten.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and China Government Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!