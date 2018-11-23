Kazakhstan, China sign intergovernmental agrts, commercial contracts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the official visit of Kazakh PM Bakytzhan Sagintayev to China, some intergovernmental agreements and commercial documents were signed. The documents are aimed at developing Kazakh-Chinese cooperation in industrialization and investment, innovation and digitalization, agriculture and energy sectors, Kazinform learnt from primeminister.kz

Below are the documents signed between Kazakhstan and China:



• Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and Government of China on Military-Technical Cooperation;

• Memorandum of Understanding on Production of Electrolytic Manganese in Karaganda Region between the Akimat of the Karaganda region, Kazakh Invest NC and Horgos Xingbang;

• Memorandum of Understanding on Implementation of Synthetic Paraffin Production Project between JSC Condensate, Kazakh Invest NC and CITIC Construction;

• Agreement on Cooperation on Establishment of Mining, Chemical and Metallurgical Unit based on the Tymlay field in Kazakhstan between TENIR Logistic LLP and Youbang Innovative Investment Limited;

• Agreement on Joint Implementation of Wind Power Plant Construction Project in Akmola region between Zhel Electric LLP and Universal Energy Ltd.;

• Memorandum of Understanding on Sugar Beet Processing Plant Construction Project between JSC Pavlodar and CNOOD Asia Limited;

• Cooperation Agreement on Implementation of the Project on Development of Tungsten Deposits "Northern Katpar" and "Upper Kairakinskoye" between Akimat of Karaganda region, JSC Tau-Ken Samuryk NC and Xiamen Tungsten;

• Agreement on Basic Transaction Terms on the Project of Construction of an Ammonium Paratungstate Plant in Karaganda region between JSC Tau-Ken Samuryk and Xiamen Tungsten.