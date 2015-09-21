  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan, China temporarily close border crossing points

    14:31, 21 September 2015
    Photo: None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - From 24 to 28 September checkpoints on the Kazakh-Chinese border will be temporarily closed due to the upcoming holiday of Eid al-Adha and national holiday of China Mid-Autumn Festival.

    Earlier media reported that due to the fact that the People's Republic of China celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival, checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Chinese state border from 24 to 28 September 2015 will be temporarily closed.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and China News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!