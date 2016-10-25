Kazakhstan, China to establish entrepreneurship development institute in 2017

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Chinese investors do not have a comprehensive picture of the economic potential of the regions of Kazakhstan, according to General Director of Kazakhstan Agency of Investment Cooperation Aidyn Bayedilov. "Business contacts between our countries have enormous potential of developing our cooperation which is still not high enough. One of the causes is incomplete picture of economic capacity of Kazakhstan's regions for potential investors from China, in particular from the Chinese provinces", - Aidyn Bayedilov told in the forum.

According to Mr. Bayedilov, interaction Kazakhstan and China is often limited to the joint activity of boundary areas, or some activities in the raw sector. "We are about to start a project on opening of an institute of entrepreneurship development of Kazakhstan and China. It will be opened in 2017.



It should be noted that this institute won't duplicate the function of various associations or funds, and will be purely a research institute", - Aidyn Bayedilov said. According to him, the institute will allow to fill the gap between the Kazakhstan and Chinese entrepreneurs in the part of mutual understanding, business culture, and the distinction of doing business in the two countries. The institute is being set up as part of implementation of the objectives voiced by President Nursultan Nazarbayev and the Chinese President Xi Jinping.