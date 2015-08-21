Kazakhstan, China to expand activities of Lianyungang international logistic company

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shahrat Nuryshev has met with Mayor of Lyanyungan (Jiangsu province) Zhao Xiaojiang in Beijing.

During the meeting the sides have discussed the state and prospects of cooperation in the sphere of transit and transport potential of the two countries. They exchanged views on the implementation of the new economic policy "Nurly Zhol" and the Chinese initiative "One belt - one way", as well as the further development of multimodal terminal sea port of Lianyungang. According to the press service of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the freight turnover between Almaty and Lianyungang is 100 thousand containers per year. In 2015 it is planned to increase the number of container traffic to 250 thousand. Taking into consideration the fact that Lianyungang has a convenient outlet to the sea and infrastructure to link the port with the central and western parts of China, as well as Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO, it is expected to increase the port's capacity and expand activities of the Kazakh-Chinese international logistics company.