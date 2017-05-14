Kazakhstan, China to implement a number of important projects - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing today, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda's press service.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on state and prospects of bilateral cooperation development between Kazakhstan and China.



"Our relations can serve as an example to other countries. At our meeting in 2014 we talked about the implementation of projects on creation of enterprises and linking our transport systems. We are still to implement a lot of important projects," the President of Kazakhstan said at the meeting.



Having noted the importance of integration processes, Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out the special role of the One Belt, One Road initiative in the present context.



The Head of State also lauded positive results of harmonizing two programs - the Nurly zhol and the Silk Road.



Additionally, the sides also touched upon increasing the volume of two-way trade, prospects of using Kazakhstan's transit potential, aspects of developing technologies and green manufacturing as well as cooperation in energy and agricultural sphere.



In conclusion, the Kazakh President invited Li Keqiang to visit our country.