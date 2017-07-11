Kazakhstan, China to sign agr'ts worth $160M in agrarian sector

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and China are set to sign agreements worth of $160 million in the agrarian sphere, Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Agriculture Gulmira Issayeva said at the Kazakhstan-China Agrarian Investment Forum in Astana on Tuesday.

"Participants of the forum are expected to sign 7 agreements worth of $160 million," said Vice Minister Issayeva adding that those include contracts on supply of 200,000 tons of grains 100,000 tons of oil crops and construction of a grain terminal in the frontier zone.



Additionally, the sides are expected to ink several cooperation agreements in the sphere of transfer of scientific innovations. The Agrarian Technopark will be set up on the basis of the Kazakh Agrarian and Technical University.



Issayeva stressed of 51 enterprises that China plans to transfer to Kazakhstan 6 will function in the sphere of agricultural processing. The enterprises will mainly hire local personnel, but also plan to enlist the help of foreign specialists for installation works.



Moreover, Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov is expected to meet with his Chinese colleague Minister of Agriculture Han Changfu within the framework of the forum.