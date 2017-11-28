Kazakhstan, China, Turkmenistan and Iran agree to increase railway traffic

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan, China, Turkmenistan and Iran agreed to increase railway traffic on the China-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran (CKTI) route, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy press service reports.

Representatives of Kazakh, Chinese, Iranian and Turkmen railways held a quadrilateral meeting in Astana that, in particular, discussed the issues of establishing competitive tariffs for cargo transportation along the CKTI route.

"Noting the potential of the CKTI international transit corridor, the participants of the meeting spoke in favor of organizing a regular container service on this route," the KTZ release reads.

KTZ's Vice-president for Logistics Sanzhar Yelyubayev noted the need to create conditions for the development of container service, formation of stable container traffic, development of the client and freight base, and application of approved tariff rates for container service along the CKTI.

Following the meeting, the parties identified responsible operators for the organization of container trains on CKTI and signed a protocol on its results.