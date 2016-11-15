Kazakhstan-Chinese investment iron ore project underway in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - In Akmola region an investment project on production and conversion of iron ore is under implementation, Akim of Zharkainsky district Askarbek Uissimbayev has informed today in the Regional Communications Service of Akmola region Domestic Policy Department.

In Zharkainsky district the project is being implemented with participation of Chinese investors. The Massalskoye field of iron ore was revealed in the Soviet period. There has been signed the agreement on construction of the metallurgical complex of high-branded steel production as well as the agreements of cooperation and credit funding. The land use design has been approved. At the current stage the technological research of enrichment and metalling is underway. The project cost is around USD 1,3 billion. "The project implies construction of a metallurgical complex with capacity 1 million tons of steel and fabrications on the titanium-magnesium field. It is planned to create over 4 thousand jobs for the project", the speaker told. Also in Zharkainsky district housing and public utilities are being upgraded.