Kazakhstan claims 1st medal at 2018 World Weightlifting Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani weightlifter Arli Chontey hauled silver, the first medal for Kazakhstan, at the 2018 World Weightlifting Championships in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Kazinform has learnt from the Olympic.kz.

Chontey represents Kazakhstan in Men's 55kg weight class.



He snatched 120 kg and then lifted 138 kg in clean and jerk. In total Chontey lifted 258 kg claiming silver at the championships.



2012 Olympic champion Korean weightlifter Om Yun-Chol captured gold. With the total of 282 kg, he had a 34 kg advantage over Chontey.