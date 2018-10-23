Kazakhstan claims 4 medals at World Youth Chess Championships

ATHENS. KAZINFORM - Kazakh players won four medals at the World Youth Chess Championships 2018 underway in Porto Carras, Halkidiki, Greece, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Chess Federation's press service.

Assel Serikbai proved to be the best in the blitz event among girls under 16 years old. Besides, she finished fourth in rapid. It is to be recalled that seven-year-old Assel has already become the champion of the country.

The Kazakh national team also won two silver medals, which were captured by Denis Makhnev in blitz (U18) and Meruert Kamalidenova in rapid (U14). Competing in rapid in the age group of U16, Ramazan Zhalmakhanov won a bronze medal for Kazakhstan.

The World Youth Chess Championships 2018 is one of the world's largest chess championships, which annually brings together the best players from all over the world. This year 651 chess players from 79 countries, including 8 grandmasters, 48 international masters and 157 FIDE masters, convened at the championship.