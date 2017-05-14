  • kz
    Kazakhstan claims judo bronze at 4th Islamic Solidarity Games

    09:20, 14 May 2017
    Photo: None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM - Team Kazakhstan hauled its first medal at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Azerbaijan on Saturday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakh judo practitioner Guldana Almukhambetova claimed bronze in Women's 52kg weight class by defeating Uzbek Diora Keldiyarova.

    Our judokas also set high hopes on the third day of the Games as Bauyrzhan Zhuantayev and Meirzhan Kaltayev will fight for medals in Men's 60kg and 66kg weight categories.

     

     

    Kazakhstan Sport
