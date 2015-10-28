Kazakhstan climbed to 21st position in Property Registration indicator in Doing Business -2016 Report

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has significantly improved its positions in the World Bank's Doing Business-2016 Report. Director of the Entrepreneurship Development Department at the Ministry of National Economy Galiya Zholdybayeva gave her comments on Kazakhstan's indicators in the rating.

Thus, in International Trade indicator, Kazakhstan improved its position by 63 points having moved from the 185th to the 122nd place. Almost the same improvement is observed in the hardest indicator - Dealing with Construction Permits - in which Kazakhstan moved up by 62 positions (from 154th place to the 92nd). Our country demonstrates great improvement in Property Registration indicator too, having moved up 34 positions. "Last year we held the 55th position, this year we are among the top 30 countries enjoying the 21st position. In Resolving Insolvency indicator we climbed up by 16 positions, in Getting Electricity - by 26 positions. These indicators prove that we improved our performance in the rating in seven parameters out of 10 ones," noted she.