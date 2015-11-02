Kazakhstan climbed up 20 positions in global charity rating

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has improved its position in global charity rating having moved from the 121st to the 101st line. Member of the National Commission for Women's Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy, Director of ‘Bauyrzhan' Charity Fund Zhuldyz Omarbekova told a press conference in Astana today.

"As you know, for nine years Bauyrzhan Charity Fund has been awarding "Altyn Zhurek" (Golden Heart) Prize to those who are actively engaged in charity work. We assume that Kazakhstan spent 12 bln tenge for charity this year," she noted. "Regardless of how developed our country is, there will always be people who will need help and support," she added. Altyn Zhurek Prize is awarded in several nominations - for support of orphaned children, for support of education, for care of disabled people, for development and support of sport, for care of veterans, for contribution to healthcare, "Benefactor of the Year", "Organization of the Year" etc.