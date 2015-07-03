Kazakhstan climbed up to 30th place in UEFA&#39;s coefficient rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan climbed from the 32nd place to 30th place in the UEFA's coefficiency rankings. Kazakhstan overtook such countries as Slovakia and Hungary, Sports.kz informs.

As a result of the last season, Kazakhstan was ranked 32 nd. Prior to the start of the current season the points earned by the UEFA members were cancelled, so the points earned this season only count now.

Thus, Kazakhstan overtook Slovakia and Hungary and took the 30 th place in the rankings.

The next goal is the 25 th place that will allow the holder of the Cup to begin the tournament from the second qualifier for the UEFA Europa League.