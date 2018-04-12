Kazakhstan climbs 17 lines in FIFA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM World football governing body FIFA has published its latest rankings with lots of changes among the top 10.

While there were no changes in the top two positions, with Germany staying at the top followed by Brazil, Belgium climbed onto the podium into the third spot.

The national team of Kazakhstan improved its standings jumping from 136th in March to 119th line.

Last month, Team Kazakhstan played two friendly matches under new manager Stanimir Stoilov - with Hungary (3-2) and Bulgaria (1-2).



FIFA rankings April 12:



1 (1). Germany - 1533 pts

2 (2). Brazil - 1384 pts

3 (5). Belgium 1346 pts

4 (3). Portugal - 1306 pts

5 (4). Argentina - 1254 pts

6 (8). Switzerland - 1179 pts

7 (9). France - 1166 pts

8 (6). Spain - 1162 pts

9 (10). Chile - 1146 pts

10 (6). Poland - 1118 pts

30 (35). Ukraine - 777 pts

66 (63). Russia - 493 pts

75 (115). Kyrgyzstan - 424 pts

79 (93). Belarus - 410 pts

88 (72). Uzbekistan - 381 pts

94 (86). Estonia - 364 pts

96 (101). Georgia - 362 pts

98 (91). Armenia - 347 pts

118 (124). Tajikistan - 271 pts

119 (136). Kazakhstan - 269 pts

126 (127). Azerbaijan - 245 pts

129 (114). Turkmenistan - 242 pts

133 (147). Lithuania - 229 pts

139 (131). Latvia - 217 pts

173 (170). Moldova - 98 pts