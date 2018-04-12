  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan climbs 17 lines in FIFA rankings

    15:13, 12 April 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM World football governing body FIFA has published its latest rankings with lots of changes among the top 10.

    While there were no changes in the top two positions, with Germany staying at the top followed by Brazil, Belgium climbed onto the podium into the third spot.

    The national team of Kazakhstan improved its standings jumping from 136th in March to 119th line.

    Last month, Team Kazakhstan played two friendly matches under new manager Stanimir Stoilov - with Hungary (3-2) and Bulgaria (1-2).

    FIFA rankings April 12:

    1 (1). Germany - 1533 pts
    2 (2). Brazil - 1384 pts
    3 (5). Belgium 1346 pts
    4 (3). Portugal - 1306 pts
    5 (4). Argentina - 1254 pts
    6 (8). Switzerland - 1179 pts
    7 (9). France - 1166 pts
    8 (6). Spain - 1162 pts
    9 (10). Chile - 1146 pts
    10 (6). Poland - 1118 pts

    30 (35). Ukraine - 777 pts
    66 (63). Russia - 493 pts
    75 (115). Kyrgyzstan - 424 pts
    79 (93). Belarus - 410 pts
    88 (72). Uzbekistan - 381 pts
    94 (86). Estonia - 364 pts
    96 (101). Georgia - 362 pts
    98 (91). Armenia - 347 pts
    118 (124). Tajikistan - 271 pts
    119 (136). Kazakhstan - 269 pts
    126 (127). Azerbaijan - 245 pts
    129 (114). Turkmenistan - 242 pts
    133 (147). Lithuania - 229 pts
    139 (131). Latvia - 217 pts
    173 (170). Moldova - 98 pts

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Football Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!