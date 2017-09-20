Kazakhstan climbs to third place after four days of Asian Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Team Kazakhstan claimed 10 medals on the fourth day of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, Sports.kz reports.

The country's athletes brought three gold, three silver and four bronze medals to team's tally. Gold went to track-and-field athletes Elina Mikhina (400 meters), Victoria Zyabkina (60 meters), and Olga Rypakova (triple jump),

Yersultan Muzapparov, Perizat Zhakypbekova (belt wrestling) and Maria Ovchinnikova (triple jump) hauled silver.

Didar Satbayev (belt wrestling), Mikhail Litvin (400 meters), Olga Safronova (60 meters) and Galina Duvanova (jiu-jitsu) settled for bronze.

Team Kazakhstan currently occupies the third line in the overall medal standings behind Turkmenistan and Iran.