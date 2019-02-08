Kazakhstan climbs up FIFA World Ranking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has climbed the 117th line of the FIFA World Ranking in February 2019, Kazinform reports.

Belgium dominates the updated FIFA World Ranking. It is worth mentioning that Kazakhstan will face Belgium in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying Group I.



Coming in second is France. Brazil is ranked third. Croatia and England round out the top 5 placed 4th and 5th, respectively.



Kazakhstan's opponents in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying Group I Scotland, Cyprus and San Marino are ranked 40, 87 and 211, accordingly.



The first match against Scotland in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying round is scheduled for March 21 in Astana.