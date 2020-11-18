Kazakhstan clinches 2nd gold at World Weightlifting Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani weightlifter Rakhat Bekbolat scooped gold at the 2020 Junior and Youth World Weightlifting Championships. The event is held in virtual format in Lima, Peru, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Bekbolat clinched gold in Men’s 102kg weight category by lifting 319 kg (140+179).

Team Kazakhstan have already hauled two medals at the event. On Day 1 of the championships Kazakhstan’s Ablai Auyelkhanov collected gold. Kazakhstani Gulnar Ybrai took home bronze on Day 3.