  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan clinches 2nd gold at World Weightlifting Championships

    11:26, 18 November 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani weightlifter Rakhat Bekbolat scooped gold at the 2020 Junior and Youth World Weightlifting Championships. The event is held in virtual format in Lima, Peru, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Bekbolat clinched gold in Men’s 102kg weight category by lifting 319 kg (140+179).

    Team Kazakhstan have already hauled two medals at the event. On Day 1 of the championships Kazakhstan’s Ablai Auyelkhanov collected gold. Kazakhstani Gulnar Ybrai took home bronze on Day 3.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!