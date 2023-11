ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Judoka Yeldos Zhumakanov clinched another silver medal for Kazakhstan at the Asian Judo Championships Seniors 2017 in Hong Kong on Friday, Kazinform has learned Sports.kz.

Zhumakanov succumbed to Rio silver medalist Baul An from South Korea in the Men's -66kg final.



Earlier it was reported that Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh won silver for Team Kazakhstan.