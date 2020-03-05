Kazakhstan closes Kuryk, Aktau ports for car ferries from Iran and Azerbaijan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By a decision taken by an interdepartmental commission on March 5, Kazakhstan will close Aktau and Kuryk ports for the car ferries arriving from Iran and Azerbaijan, Kazinform quotes Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Berik Kamaliyev as saying.

In his words, this measure will not affect cargo transportations.

«We have resrticted departures from Aktau and Kuryk ports for crew members of sea vessels transporting cargo via the Caspian Sea. We also tightened sanitary control over the change of crew members of Kazakhstani vessels that carry out international transportation. This order has already been delivered to all maritime administrations of the Caspian countries.



